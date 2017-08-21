Serena Williams: 'Pregnancy won't stop me exercising'

Share

Serena Williams finds designing clothes a lot harder than being a sports star.

Serena Williams will be exercising for “as long as possible” during her pregnancy.

The tennis ace is expecting her first child with her fiance Alexis Ohanian, but that doesn’t mean you’ll find her with her feet up.

After winning the Australian Open during the early stages of her preganacy, Serena is confident that her plans to continue working out will prove beneficial in the long run.

“I intend to keep exercising for as long as possible while pregnant,” she told telegraph.co.uk. “I want baby to be healthy and for that you need a healthy life. Also, when I come back to tennis it’ll be better if I’ve kept as fit as possible all the way through the pregnancy rather than having to lose a lot of weight afterwards in order to get fit again. Eating healthily is a must, but being healthy is a lifestyle.”

While she can’t wait to become a mother Serena admitted she’s already looking forward to returning to the tennis court, noting she’s always thinking about the next victory and trophy. To help spur her on to triumph while playing, the 35-year-old has lucky charms in the form of accessories, notably Audemars Piguet watches.

But in the meantime the sports star is keeping herself busy with other ventures, including working on her own fashion line for Home Shopping Network.

And despite becoming a roaring success in the world of style thanks to magazine covers and red carpet appearances, Serena still worries about doing well in the business, as she added, “Fashion is hard; harder than tennis. In tennis I make my own destiny, but in fashion you have to rely on so many other people. You can’t give up, even more so than in sport. I am still fighting to make the right choices... One step at a time.”

© Cover Media