Seth Rogen scolds his mother for tweeting about sex

Share

Family matriarch Sandy Rogen found a fan in Mindy Kaling.

Actor Seth Rogen was not amused on Wednesday (05Jul17) after reading a tweet about sex from his mother.

The Knocked Up star is known for his R-rated brand of comedy, but he wasn't prepared for his mum Sandy to overshare about her bedroom antics on social media.

"Falling asleep after sex is like shavasana (lying on your back) after yoga," she told her Twitter followers.

Seth was clearly not impressed and retweeted her message, commenting, "Jesus f**king Christ mom."

The funnyman's sister, fitness instructor Danya, was also left stunned by their mother's candid post, remarking, "Seriously. I actually gagged," to which Seth replied, "It's gnarly."

However, Sandy found a fan in Seth's actress pal Mindy Kaling, who weighed in on the controversy by lending her support to the family matriarch.

"I love it," she told the 35-year-old. "And I don't want you to dissuade her."

"I don't think I can," Seth lamented.

Sandy soon responded to her kids, defending her statement and declaring, "It's just an observation of life!", prompting Seth to fire back, "Whatever!!"

However, his comment, often uttered by moody teenagers, only provided Sandy with material for mockery, as she ended the Twitter exchange by mimicking her son, quipping, "Whateverrrrrrrr mom... (sic)!"

Sandy is no stranger to the social networking site - she previously posted a tongue-in-cheek comment about Seth's animated film Sausage Party, which was aimed at adults.

"Sausage party was a ride like no other!!!" she exclaimed upon its release last year (16).

© Cover Media