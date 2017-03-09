Sex is a big part of Charlie Hunnam's workouts

Share

Charlie Hunnam still wants to be running up mountains by the age of 70.

Charlie Hunnam credits lots of sex for his ripped physique, insisting lovemaking is a big part of his workouts.

The former Sons of Anarchy star is a regular at the gym and shows a keen interest in having a “high fitness level across the board”. But it isn’t just traditional exercise that Charlie, 36, relies on to stay in shape - getting physical in the bedroom with his longtime girlfriend Morgana McNelis also helps.

"Running, swimming, jumping rope, hiking, jiu-jitsu - I try to do it all,” he told Men’s Health magazine. “I also try to make love as often as I can. That's an important part of fitness. There's no reason you can't be active at 70. I want to run up mountains at that age."

The handsome actor jokes he trains so much because he’s “f**king crazy”, though insists it’s in his DNA to be active every day as it helps boost his overall moral.

For his role in Guy Ritchie's upcoming movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Charlie bulked up with 20 pounds worth of muscle, thanks to extensive weight training, and spent hours learning how to use a sword for a five-minute fight scene.

The training also helped put him into the right mindset to play the title character, as he added: "It's not even as much the physical benefit of training; it's the mental. When you're training every day in a combat discipline, it just gives you that eye of the tiger. Then if someone acts aggressively toward you, I can run all the scenarios through my head - you know, like I'm going to step to the side and put an elbow through your face."

Charlie has also shed weight for movie roles - he lost almost 40 pounds for his role as British explorer Colonel Percy Fawcett in The Lost City of Z, doing so by going vegan and following a strict diet.

The Lost City of Z hits cinemas from later this (Mar17), while King Arthur comes out in May (17).

