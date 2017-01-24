Shailene Woodley calls on Robert Redford to snub Sundance sponsors over pipeline links

Share

The actress is still awaiting trial following her arrest during a Standing Rock protest last year.

Actress Shailene Woodley has called on Robert Redford to cut ties with one of his Sundance Film Festival's leading sponsors because company bosses are helping to fund the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The Divergent star was arrested while protesting the pipeline in North Dakota last year (16) and she is still awaiting trial on trespassing and engaging in a riot charges, but she's determined to fight on, and she has taken her activism to Sundance.

The 25-year-old was part of a Standing Rock protest during the festival on Monday (23Jan17) and now she's calling on festival founder Redford to show his support for the Native Americans still fighting to keep their sacred land from developers.

Shailene has asked the movie veteran to cut relations with bosses at Sundance sponsor Chase Bank, who she reveals is funding the pipeline.

"There is a hypocrisy in talking about indigenous cultures but not doing anything, as a non-native ally, to stand with them," she said.

On Tuesday (24Jan17), newly-elected U.S. President Donald Trump announced he had signed orders to move forward with the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines.

Meanwhile, Woodley's pipeline protest case has been delayed for a second time. She has pleaded not guilty to criminal trespass and engaging in a riot - both misdemeanors that carry a maximum punishment of a month in jail.

She was due in court on 25 January (17), but the hearing was delayed until 22 February (17), and the trial has now been pushed back again, to 31 March (17), because of a scheduling conflict.

The actress was among 27 activists arrested as part of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe's efforts to halt construction of the $3.8 billion pipeline. The tribe leaders claim the pipeline plans threatened drinking water and cultural sites.

In December (16), the protesters scored a victory when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the decision to re-route the pipeline. Shailene took to Facebook Live to celebrate at the site.

"What's up?! So this is an exciting video because for months every time we've done a Facebook Live surrounding Standing Rock it's generally asking the Army Corps to do a particular something that tonight they decided to finally do," a smiling Shailene told fans.

"This is a huge moment. I'm in Standing Rock right now with a bunch of magical human beings who have devoted all of their time and life force and energy over the last few months to protect the water... and it happened. It's a good day. It's not the end, it's the beginning."

