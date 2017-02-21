Shailene Woodley ditched her healthy glow for Big Little Lies

Share

Shailene Woodley was given a make-under for her role as young mum Jane in Big Little Lies.

The 25-year-old actress stars in the series as Jane, a young mother whose turbulent past continues to haunt her as she gets to know fellow mums Celeste (Nicole Kidman) and Madeline (Reese Witherspoon).

Make-up artist Claudia Humburg was in charge of making Shailene’s exterior match her personality, which took a lot of work due to the star’s natural glow.

"She has no money or time to get her make-up ready or pay attention to it. My job for the character was actually to make her look not good. I had to enhance her tiredness, sadness and anger,” Claudia told WWD, noting Shailene’s character is the opposite of Nicole and Reese’s.

“Shailene is a very healthy, happy person who exercises every day. She came into the make-up trailer looking very fresh and good-looking. When she left the make-up trailer, she looked more pale, sad and darker under the eyes. That was very exciting, actually.”

As the Divergent star is an avid environmentalist who pays great attention to what products she uses on her skin, Claudia had to make sure she picked cosmetics that were in keeping with Shailene’s ethics.

Meanwhile, beauty expert Molly Stern created Reese’s “put together look” and ensured Madeline’s red lip was constant, despite it being high-maintenance. Molly felt this gave the character a “powerful” facade and used lipsticks from brands such as Tom Ford and Revlon.

As for Nicole’s Celeste, make-up artist Angela Levin catered to the actress’ fair skin to enhance the character’s delicacy, especially as she’s hiding the fact that she’s in an abusive marriage.

“She is somebody who would never let herself not be pulled together,” Angela noted. “As the character goes through her journey, there are things that happen to her and, an hour later, she would be covering up any beating she has. We were constantly pulling ourselves into the story so we could envision realistically what happened to do the make-up.”

