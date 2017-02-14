Shailene Woodley regrets not posing for her police mugshot

Share

Shailene Woodley was terrified she was going to burst into a song from Moulin Rouge! when she filmed Big Little Lies with Nicole Kidman.

Shailene Woodley regrets not "making a face" when she posed for her police mugshot.

The actress was arrested back in October (16), as she participated in a protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline. Her mugshot was later released, with the photo showing a stony-faced Shailene gazing straight ahead.

As she appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night (13Feb17), host Stephen questioned the Divergent star about the picture, prompting Shailene to admit she wishes she had posed differently for the now infamous snap.

"I wish I'd known that this was going to be as public as it was - I would have made a face," she mused. "I'm just looking at the person (taking the picture) like, 'Are you kidding me right now?'"

Shailene, 25, pleaded not guilty to criminal trespass and engaging in a riot - both misdemeanors that carry a maximum punishment of a month in jail.

She was originally due in court on 25 January (17), but the hearing was delayed until 22 February (17), before it was then pushed back again, to 31 March (17), because of a scheduling conflict.

Shailene's mother Lori was present at the time she was arrested, and Shailene admits she doesn't know how she would react to see her own daughter carted off by officers.

"I was (thrown in jail). I was lucky. My mum was actually in North Dakota with me that day, by happenstance, it was her first time there. Anyways, I was Facebook live-ing, I got arrested, I handed her my phone and I was like, 'Keep recording,'" she explained. "And the look on her face was (blank) - she wasn't there, she was shocked. I can't imagine exactly what it would be like to watch your daughter be handcuffed and taken away."

Shailene is most famous for starring in the Divergent movie series, but can soon be seen alongside Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman in HBO miniseries Big Little Lies. Appearing with such Hollywood heavyweights was an exciting experience for the star - particularly as she's such a massive fan of Nicole's 2001 movie Moulin Rouge!

"I was a little bit afraid that I was going to break into a Moulin Rouge! song, because I love musicals and I love Moulin Rouge!" Shailene laughed.

© Cover Media