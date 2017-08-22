Shailene Woodley serious about political run in 2020

Share

The actress was arrested while protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline last year.

Actress and activist Shailene Woodley is considering a political future after picking up the bug while working for presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders last year (16).

The 25-year-old Divergent star admits she's interested in a run for Congress in "a couple of years".

In an interview with The New York Times, Woodley says, "There was a point last year when I was working for Bernie Sanders where I thought, 'Huh, maybe I'll run for Congress in a couple years'. And you know what? I'm not going to rule it out.

"Who knows? Life is big, and I'm young."

The environmental activist was one of Sanders' most vocal celebrity supporters. He eventually lost the bid to represent the Democratic Party at last year's (16) election to Hillary Clinton, who failed to beat Republican Donald Trump at the polls in November.

Woodley, who is up for an Emmy next month (Sep17) for her role as Jane Chapman in Big Little Lies, is no stranger to political conflict - in October (16), she was among the protesters arrested at Standing Rock for protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline. She streamed her arrest online.

Earlier this year (17), the actress was handed a year of probation.

Shailene also told the Times she now considers herself a feminist after previously insisting she wasn't: "I would today consider myself a feminist," Woodley adds. "If females start working through the false narrative of jealousy and insecurity fed through a patriarchal society, then not only will we have more women feeling confident in themselves and supportive of one another, but we will start introducing a type of matriarchy, which is what this world needs.

"We need more softness and more silence and more pause through the chaos."

