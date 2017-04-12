Shakira recalls first time she met Gerard Pique in new song

Share

Shakira considered the 10-year age gap between her and Gerard Pique when they first met.

Shakira has recalled the moment she fell for boyfriend Gerard Pique in her new song Me Enamore.

The Hips Don't Lie singer recently released her new song, which translates to I Fell in Love, with the lyrics giving fans an insight into how she met her soccer star partner when he appeared in the music video for her official World Cup song Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) back in 2010.

The song begins with Shakira singing, "Life began to change me, The night I met you, Had little to lose," and revealing she was wearing a striped bra and her hair wasn't fully done at the time so didn't think he would notice her.

She also reveals she immediately considered their 10-year age gap with the lines, "I thought, 'This is still a boy', But what am I going to do?"

The 40-year-old details how she had consumed a couple of mojitos and they danced until she was tired but she decided to "stay another minute" after looking into his "pretty eyes".

The couple now have two sons; Milan, four, and Sasha, two, and in the song she makes it clear she wants a much bigger family in the future.

"With you, I'd have 10 children. Let's start with a pair," she sings.

She calls him a "beautiful thing" and notes how much she likes his mouth and beard, before concluding the song by crooning, "He's for me or no one else."

Illustrations of Gerard, 30, and Shakira also appear alongside the words in the official lyric video.

The Colombian star publicized the song by sending postcards to her fans with the name of the track and an image of her hugging a tree. In the card, she wrote, "Very happy to share with all of you my new single 'Me enamore.' This song narrates a moment in my life when I was so in love that I was literally climbing trees."

The track is the second single from her upcoming album, her follow-up to 2014 record Shakira.

