Shania Twain offloading outfits for charity

Share

The singer wants to help underprivileged kids who grew up poor just like her.

Country legend Shania Twain is selling off her tour costumes, props and meet-and-greets to raise money for poor kids.

The kind-hearted Come On Over hitmaker announced the sale on Friday (14Jul17) on pledgemusic.com, in the hope of earning big bucks for her Shania Kids Can Foundation.

The Marc Bouwer-designed sequined black bodysuit, plus top hat and gloves she wore on her 2015 tour to perform Man! I Feel Like A Woman, are priced at $7,500, while fans who want to dress just like her and get pretty in pink, can pick up the outfit Shania wore to sing You're Still the One during her 2012 Las Vegas residency for the same price.

The get-up includes bright pink cowboy boots, light-colored denim jeans, a beaded pink plaid shirt, a cowboy hat and a one-off patchwork coat, also designed by Bouwer.

Pricier items up for grabs include the custom motorbike the singer rode onstage in Sin City and five special Nashville, Tennessee dinners with Shania, which include flights and a hotel in the city for the winning bidders and their guests. Each of these top-of-the-line items is priced at $100,000.

There are also considerably cheaper packages starting at $40 which include digital and CD copies of her forthcoming album NOW, which is scheduled for release on 29 September (17), as well as assorted merchandise items and membership of her Kids Can Clubhouse.

According to a post on the fundraising website, Shania started her charity in 2010 in an effort "to relieve the economic, social and personal sufferings of children that she herself experienced as a child."

© Cover Media