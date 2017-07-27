Shania Twain shakes ex-husband out of her life in upbeat new video

Share

The singer's ex dumped her for her assistant in 2008.

Shania Twain has hammered a final nail into the coffin of her marriage to record producer Mutt Lange in a breezy new video.

In Life's About to Get Good, the country star sings about moving on after heartbreak and references the end of her 14-year marriage as she prepares for a life-changing vacation, and in one scene she picks up an old photo of herself and Mutt and turns it upside down until he slides out of the frame.

The fun-loving singer also enjoys a blast from the past in the promo, donning the top hat, veil and bodice she wore in her 1999 video for Man! I Feel Like a Woman.

In the comeback song she sings: "The longer my tears fell the wider the river/It killed me that you'd give your life to be with her/I had to believe that things would get better/It was time to forget you - forever".

Lange broke Shania's heart in 2008 when she discovered he had been having an affair with her married assistant and close friend Marie-Anne Thiebaud. The drama cost the Come On Over singer her voice for several years and her confidence as she battled dysphonia, a condition where the muscles squeeze the voice box.

She bounced back with a reality series she filmed for Oprah Winfrey's OWN TV network and then staged a major comeback with a residency in Las Vegas.

Life's About to Get Good is the first single from Twain's new album, Shania Now, which will be released in September (17). The album is the long-awaited follow-up to 2002's Up!

Shania Twain recently revealed her son Eja helped her pick the track as her comeback single.

"He really loved this one (track) particularly, he responded so enthusiastically to it," she says of the 15-year-old's input.

