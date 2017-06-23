Shannen Doherty and husband show off matching hairdos

Share

The actress actively documented her cancer battle online.

Shannen Doherty is showing off a new hairstyle following her battle with cancer.

The Charmed actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and by the following year it had spread to her lymphatic system, forcing her to make the decision to chop all her hair off before continuing with treatment.

Shannen's hair has been slowly growing back and in new photos from her vacation with husband Kurt Iswarienko in Tulum, Mexico the couple shows off matching styles.

"I think my husband and I are morphing into each other..... #twins #curlyhairdontcare..." she writes alongside a picture of the pair on the beach.

Shannen, who announced she was in remission in April (17), recently revealed she is a fan of her new short hair, because she is able to get ready quickly.

"I'm happy with the little Twiggy haircut (I have) at the moment," she said of her new shorter style. "I'm rocking it... I get ready in, like, five minutes, so it's fantastic."

The 46-year-old documented her cancer battle extensively online and earlier this year (17) she posted a video of herself shaving her hair while she was undergoing treatment. She released the video to celebrate completing chemotherapy.

"This day... laughing thru (sic) the tears. Thank you @annemkortright for jumping in and doing what needed to be done. @themamarosa," the 45-year-old captioned the emotional footage from July 2016, in which she giggles as her pal Anne Marie Kortright buzzes away at her locks.

"Right now I look like Bart Simpson," she laughed in the short clip.

