Shannen Doherty completes chemotherapy treatment

The actress has been battling breast cancer since 2015.

Shannen Doherty is one step closer to beating cancer after completing her last session of chemotherapy on Friday (24Feb17).

The Charmed star has been battling breast cancer since 2015 and has shared her journey on social media. The 45-year-old has now taken to Instagram to mark a huge milestone in her treatment.

"...Last day of chemo. Exhausted," she wrote on Instagram on Friday along with a picture of herself laying in bed. "Now that I'm done with chemo and radiation, the waiting game is here. Waiting for test. Waiting to see if I'm clear or not. Waiting for reconstruction. Waiting. I think when one gets cancer, they are always waiting to a certain extent. To those who know... I'm waiting with you. #cancerslayer."

Shannen's milestone comes a month after she announced she finished her last session of grueling radiation therapy, and paid tribute to her team of doctors, and the radiation machine she christened Maggie.

"Thank you Vantage Oncology and Dr Leslie Botnick. Thank you to all that work there, especially Anna, Vince, Mike (pictured here) and Jackie," she posted alongside a shot of her in front of the machine. "And a big thank you to Maggie. Everyday you rotated around me, I knew you were zapping the last of those pesky micro cells lingering behind. Here's hoping I never see you again sweet Maggie!!! #lovethiscrew #cancerslayer."

The actress went public with her cancer diagnosis in 2015 after her health battle was revealed in legal papers against her business managers at Tanner Mainstain Glynn & Johnson, who allegedly let her health insurance policy lapse, forcing her to wait to see a doctor about a lump in her breast.

The two parties reportedly settled the dispute in August (16), but in December (16), Shannen's husband filed his own suit against the firm's bosses, claiming their reported oversight had ruined his sex life.

© Cover Media