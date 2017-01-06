Shannen Doherty introduces fans to radiation machine pal

Share

The actress has almost completed her cancer-killing treatment.

Shannen Doherty is winning her battle against cancer thanks to a life-saving radiation machine she calls 'Maggie'.

The actress has shared a health update with fans on Instagram, posting a photo of herself posing beside the machine.

She writes: "I've seen Maggie five days a week for what seems like forever. We have a love hate relationship.

"I love her because she's part of the life saving treatment I'm receiving. It's astounding how far we have come with technology."

And she hopes that one day Maggie will be retired and a cure for cancer will be found, adding, "Things like immunotherapy are the future, but for now, it's me and Maggie."

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star underwent two treatments on Thursday (05Jan17) to speed up her treatment.

"Double radiation day here I come!!!" she captioned a selfie with her mother, Rosa. "Maggie, here I come."

The latest update comes weeks after Shannen was handed the Courage Award at the American Cancer Society's inaugural Giants of Science Gala.

"Courage isn't something that comes to you immediately," she said in her acceptance speech. "It's not something that you have fully. Courage is something that you gain and it grows. Courage is facing every day and every obstacle one step at a time. Courage is knowing that fear is not going to find a solution; it's not going to help you find a cure. Courage is embracing what you're going through and trying to get through it with as much dignity as you possibly can, while also accepting your circumstances and allowing yourself to feel everything."

