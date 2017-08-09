Shannen Doherty returns to work after beating breast cancer

Share

Shannen Doherty sported a long, dark wig to film the TV series based on the cult 1988 film Heathers.

Shannen Doherty has begun work on TV series Heathers four months after being given the all-clear from cancer.

Beverly Hills, 90210 actress Shannen was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015, and just over two years later, in April 2017, she revealed she was in remission from the disease.

Throughout her battle, Shannen has updated fans on social media, and on Wednesday (09Aug17) she shared the happy news that she’d begun shooting for TV series Heathers, an updated version of the cult 1988 black comedy of the same name, which starred Shannen, Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

“Was back on set today,” Shannen captioned a shot of herself. “It's been a rough two years. Fighting cancer. As an actor, people bench you. They assume you're to weak (sic), not able etc etc. and yet it's something like work that invigorates and renews strength to conquer the unimaginable beast. I compared myself to a car today. That vintage Shelby that's been in the garage too long. It's still a great car. The best. Just needs time for the engine to warm up and it's good to go. Performing like it's supposed to. I'm grateful for today. Grateful for everyday. Thank you @heathers for letting me play and be someone else today. Great crew, great writers, great cast, great show, great director. #paramountnetwork2018.”

In the photo Shannen is sporting a long, dark wig. The post comes a day after the 46-year-old showed off her new pixie cut, after her hair had grown out enough for it to be styled. She’d previously shaved it all off as she went through chemotherapy.

