Shannen Doherty rocks 'sexy Parisian' haircut after cancer battle

The star showed off her "sexy Parisian" cut online.

Actress Shannen Doherty is feeling "more like a woman again" after having her hair styled into a pixie cut following her battle with breast cancer.

The Charmed star was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and in July, 2016, a friend helped her shave off her signature brunette locks as she prepared for chemotherapy.

Shannen's treatment was successful and in April (17), she announced her cancer was in remission.

She has been growing her hair out ever since, and in June (17), she joked about her curly new do, which resembled her husband Kurt Iswarienko's own hairstyle.

Now Shannen, who previously used scarves and other accessories to style her bald head, has undergone a French-inspired hair makeover, thanks to stylist Anh Co Tran.

The 46-year-old is showing off her latest look in a photo on Instagram, in which she poses beside Tran in his salon.

"Yes he gives the best haircuts ever but the real pleasure is just absorbing some of his positive, serene energy," she captioned the image. "Thank you @anhcotran for the 'sexy Parisian' cut. After two years of either bald or a crew cut, it's nice to feel a bit more like a woman again."

Shannen previously shared the positives of having shorter hair, admitting it helped to cut down the amount of time it took her to get ready for outings.

"I'm happy with the little Twiggy haircut (I have) at the moment," she recently said of her cropped style, which she likened to the veteran British supermodel. "I'm rocking it... I get ready in, like, five minutes, so it's fantastic."

