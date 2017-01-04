Sharon Osbourne: 'I didn't like my mother'

Share

The rock matriarch didn't have a rapport with her mom.

Sharon Osbourne can't relate to strong mother-daughter relationships, because she and her mom didn't get along.

Ozzy Osbourne's wife endured a turbulent bond with her mom Hope Arden and she reveals her mother's feelings towards her were mutual.

"I didn't like my mother at all," she said on her show The Talk on Wednesday (04Jan17). "I think there was an underlying love, but there was no friendship, nothing at all, we didn't like each other.

"I think she came from a generation where everybody wanted a son," she continued. "The sons were the most important things and I just felt like she had no rapport with me. She wasn't a girly mom anyway and it was all about the son. Which I get and whatever. It's not like, 'Boo for me'. She didn't like me."

The 64-year-old maintains a strong relationship with her own kids, Jack, Kelly and Aimee, but she insists she will never be seen partying with them.

"I can't relate to mothers that are their kids' best friends," she added. "I cannot relate to that. I see mothers now that go out and socialize with their kids... I mean really socialize..."

Sharon was estranged from her mother at the time of her death and also does not have a relationship with her brother. She reconciled with her father, Don Arden, before his death in 2007.

"I cut my entire family out of my life - my brother, my mother, my father, my grandmother - and it was a decision that you never get over. You've always got guilt, you've always got the pain in the pit of your stomach," she said in 2014.

"It's literally, when you do that and you carry it through (your life), it's like there is a death within you, because your family is no longer a part of your life. It is like they have died... But I had to do it because I would have probably ended up really bad, in terrible ways; I would have probably ended up in jail, and I had to do it to save myself. It still pains me. My father is dead, my mother is dead, my brother is dead to me... you never get over it. (But I have) no regrets."

