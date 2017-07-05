Sharon Osbourne thanks Ozzy for '35 crazy years' in anniversary message

Share

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne marked their 35th wedding anniversary by sharing sweet messages and throwback snaps.

The TV personality took to her Instagram page to share a black and white throwback picture from the early days of the couple's relationship, alongside a sweet message for her spouse.

"Thank you Ozzy for 35 crazy & wonderful years," Sharon wrote. "Here’s to the next chapter of our lives. Love you more today than yesterday. Always remember: You carry my heart in yours, and it’s getting older and needs protecting. Happy Anniversary."

While loving and affectionate, the message also had the undertone of a warning, which fans speculated was a reference to Ozzy's infidelity following the revelation of his affair with hairdresser Michelle Pugh last year. He and Sharon split after the cheating report first emerged, but later rekindled their romance and solidified their reunion by renewing their wedding vows.

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy also used social media to write an anniversary message to Sharon, posting a picture of the couple's wedding day.

"Happy Anniversary My Love, You Are My Everything!" the 68-year-old musician wrote next to the snap, which showed him placing the ring on his new wife's finger on their wedding day.

Another throwback from the couple's nuptials was shared by their daughter Kelly, who delighted fans by posting the snap in which Sharon's lace wedding dress and Ozzy's white tuxedo could be seen more clearly.

"Happy 35th anniversary mum and dad thank you for showing me what true love really is!" Kelly wrote.

Despite being incredibly close to their parents, Kelly, her brother Jack and sister Aimee weren't invited when Sharon and Ozzy renewed their vows in Las Vegas back in May.

"It was just for us," Sharon explained to Britain's Hello! magazine. "I didn't want lots of people there making it into a big old party."

Ozzy added, "It was about me and Sharon. With big weddings, you're doing it for everybody else. It's been amazing. I honestly feel as though this was our real wedding. day."

