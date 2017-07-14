Sharon Stone defends Madonna over newly-released letter

Share

Madonna called both Whitney Houston and Sharon Stone "horribly mediocre" in the old letter.

Sharon Stone has defended her friend Madonna after an old letter in which she called the actress "mediocre" surfaced.

In the note, which the pop icon is thought to have written to actor John Enos in the early 1990s, Madonna tells her pal that she's been in a foul mood and is really frustrated by reports suggesting the "horribly mediocre" Sharon and Whitney Houston have the careers she wishes she had.

On Thursday night (13Jul17), the Basic Instinct actress wrote an open letter to Madonna on Facebook reassuring her that the contents of an old, private letter won't ruin their friendship.

"First, I think it's absurd that anyone is publishing your private letters. Therefore; I publish publicly," she wrote. "Know that I am your friend. I have wished to be a rock star in some private moments... have felt as mediocre as you described.

"We know, as only those who have survived so long that owning our own mediocrity is the only way to own our own strengths; to become all that we both have become. I love and adore you; won't be pitted against you by any invasion of our personal journeys. Sharon."

Madonna has not commented on the letter, which was given to the Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction house by Darlene Lutz, her former art consultant, and is set go under the hammer in The Rock & Roll Pop Culture sale, which opens on 19 July.

In the note in question, Madonna stated, "It's so unequivocally frustrating to read that Whitney Houston has the music career I wish I had and Sharon Stone has the film career I'll never have.

"Not because I want to be these women - because I'd rather die, but they're so horribly mediocre and they're always being held up as paragons of virtue (or) some sort of measuring stick to humiliate me."

