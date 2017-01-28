Shay Mitchell: ‘I have so much fun with wigs!’

Share

Shay Mitchell loves experimenting with unusual lipstick colors.

Shay Mitchell experiments with wigs and hairpieces to create bold new looks.

The Pretty Little Liars star is known for her flawless appearances on the red carpet at various events. When it comes to her locks, Shay likes mixing things up, but usually does so by using artificial hairpieces.

Looking back at a photograph of herself from 2013 with a faux bob, Shay told Refinery29: “It was sort of a faux bob that I was going for, which I still do, but now I wear wigs (to pull it off), which I think are just better. This was just tucked under."

Attending the Much Music Video Awards last year (16), Shay sported long wavy hair with flicks of blonde, which she once again achieved by wearing a wig.

“Christopher (Appleton) has hundreds (of wigs), so when we work together, I get to use whatever wigs he brings. Some are expensive, some are not,” she said. “I have so much fun with wigs; I need to start building my collection. The first one I would buy is probably a long, light brown one, like the one I wore here. I was inspired by Ciara. I had fun with that one because I felt like Shay-once for the day.”

Back in the day, Shay used to do her own hair and make-up, but now she has the privilege of relying on a talented group of artists to perfect her look. And getting glamorous is something Shay, 29, thoroughly enjoys.

"I don't do my own hair and make-up now because I truly love getting glammed and I have amazing friends and people that I work with that can do a much better job. I prefer that they do it,” she smiled.

Shay isn’t afraid of trying out new looks with her make-up either, trying out various shades of eyeshadow and lipsticks over the years. And when it comes to her pout, it’s a case of the weirder, the better.

“I have always been into experimenting with lipstick — give me the weirdest color and I will figure out a way to make it work,” she laughed.

