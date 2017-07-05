Shay Mitchell goes topless in Greece

Share

The Canadian star carries healthy snacks wherever she goes.

Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell let it all hang out on vacation in Greece by ditching her bikini top for a day at the beach.

The country's picturesque island of Mykonos, where the actress is holidaying, is famous for both its popularity with the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community and its nudist beaches.

Shay arrived at one such hotspot on Monday (03Jul17) sporting an orange Hunza G bikini top and mint green bottoms, and promptly bared her breasts, doing her best to fit in with the locals. She and a friend, who also went topless, were pictured having fun on the sand and splashing in the waves.

The 30-year-old Canadian is enjoying some much deserved downtime after Pretty Little Liars finished its seven-season run last month (Jun17), but she has clearly been keeping healthy in the meantime.

She recently discussed her diet and exercise routine with LaPalme magazine, insisting the right fitness choices are essential for her own happiness.

"You have to do what you like so it doesn't feel like working out," she shared. "I like to do boxing and dance, things where you are having fun and burning calories at the same time."

As for food, she's a big breakfast fan: "I try to eat every morning so I'm not grabbing something bad during the day," she explained, adding that carrying her own snacks when she's out and about helps her avoid eating "bad" things.

"I want to work out and eat right so I can indulge when I want," she added.

Shay has already completed work on her first new project since the end of her teen TV drama - a horror film called Cadaver, which also stars Castle actress Stana Katic.

