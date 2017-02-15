Shay Mitchell saved by assistant after dropping $33,000 bracelet in ocean

Share

Shay Mitchell had a watery mishap on a Los Angeles photo shoot.

Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell managed to avoid disaster when an assistant dived into the ocean to save a $33,000 (£26,500) bracelet that slipped off her wrist during a photoshoot.

The 29-year-old actress was modelling the pricey Mr. Warburton bracelet during a shoot for LAPALME Magazine on a boat at the Marina del Rey on the Los Angeles waterfront.

Disaster struck when the expensive accessory flew off her wrist and sunk beneath the waves, but a newly hired assistant working for Derek Warburton, LAPALME’s creative director and the designer of the bracelet, jumped into the water and saved the day.

"Within a split-second, a $33,000 bracelet flew out as if it was in slow motion into the water at Marina del Rey," an onlooker told the New York Daily News.

The witness told the newspaper that the quick-thinking employee "stripped down and jumped into the icy and barely visible water" before they, "came to the surface with the bracelet and with no missing diamonds".

According to another witness, after the heroic act the assistant, who was left cold and shivering, was applauded by the photoshoot's cast and crew.

After the mishap, Shay reportedly continued with the shoot for the luxury lifestyle magazine.

The brunette beauty recently enjoyed what New York Fashion Week had to offer and she sat front row during the recent Philipp Plein show alongside the likes of Paris and Nicky Hilton, Madonna, and Kylie Jenner. Taking to her Instagram account Shay shared photos of her edgy outfit from the event, made up of a black dress with a side-slit and a matching bomber jacket.

