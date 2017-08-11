Sheryl Crow's kids are ready for the spotlight

Sheryl Crow's kids are ready for the spotlight
Sheryl Crow
Posted by Cover Media on August 11, 2017 at 4:00 am
Young Wyatt and Levi stage dance parties at home every night before bedtime.

Sheryl Crow's adopted sons are becoming budding musicians after their mom let them sing on her last album.

The If It Makes You Happy singer is now a mom first and she admits Wyatt, 10, and Levi, seven, are by far the most important things in her life.

"Motherhood changes everything," she tells Closer magazine. "They’re the first thing I think of in the morning and the last thing I think of at night... They go everywhere I go."

Sheryl tells the publication she has taken the boys on tour and was thrilled when they asked to be a part of her last album, Be Myself, letting them sing on a track.

“I think they enjoyed it a little too much,” she jokes.

And she admits home life in Nashville, Tennessee is all about the music: "They (sons) love having dance parties before bed, and they always get to pick the music. I just hope they love music, and I can tell they do."

The breast cancer survivor adopted Wyatt in May, 2007, when he was two weeks old, and she added Levi to her brood in June, 2010, and the All I Wanna Do singer recently revealed her kids help her when it comes to dating - because they can spot the losers.

"Having two kids, it creates a strong weed-out process," Sheryl told Entertainment Tonight. "You know pretty quickly if this is somebody that you're going to want to be around your kids."

© Cover Media

Related news

Sheryl Crow: ‘Time has made me a better songwriter’

Posted on 16/07/2017
Sheryl Crow feels extremely lucky to still be making music after so long in the industry.

Aaron Carter keen to make Chloe Grace Moretz date dreams come true

Posted on 10/08/2017
The pop singer recently dumped his girlfriend as he came clean about his sexuality.

Boxer Tyson Fury: 'I'm here if Sinead O'Connor needs a friend'

Posted on 10/08/2017
The Irish singer worried fans and friends by posting a video online last week, revealing she felt suicidal.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Paris Jackson Photoshops Herself into Celebrity Photos

All photo albums

Facebook