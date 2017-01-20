Shia LaBeouf and Jaden Smith launch anti-Trump art project

Posted by Cover Media on January 20, 2017 at 8:30 pm

Actors Shia LaBeouf and Jaden Smith have launched a four-year interactive art project to serve as a protest about new president Donald Trump.

On Friday (20Jan17), the day of Trump's inauguration as America's leader, the pair began the project and invited members of the public to repeat the words "He will not divide us" into a camera outside New York City's Museum of the Moving Image.

Jaden, 18, and Shia, 30, kicked things off by taking it in turns to stand in front of the camera and repeat the phrase.

"Open to all, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the participatory performance will be live-streamed continuously for four years, or the duration of the presidency," a message on the project's website read. "In this way, the mantra "HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US" acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community."

Shia's frequent artistic collaborators Nastja Sade Ronkko and Luke Turner, who have previously staged pieces of performance art with the American Honey actor, are also involved in the project.

The trio previously staged an event in a Los Angeles gallery, during which Shia was visited by members of the public and fans while he sat silently with a paper bag over his head.

He alleged that one woman had attempted to sexually assault him during the performance, forcing Luke and Nastja to intervene.

Jaden recently revealed he was planning to leave his native Los Angeles telling followers in an Instagram Live video, "There's a lot of bad things here. Create the life that you want for yourself."

