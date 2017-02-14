  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Shia LaBeouf and wife Mia Goth take opposing political stanc...

Shia LaBeouf and wife Mia Goth take opposing political stances

Shia LaBeouf and wife Mia Goth take opposing political stances
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth
Posted by Cover Media on February 14, 2017 at 8:30 am
Mia Goth urged people to "try and find a silver lining" in Donald Trump's presidency.

Shia LaBeouf's wife Mia Goth takes a more positive approach to politics than her husband.

The 23-year-old actress wed Shia, 30, in Las Vegas last October (16) but as the pair didn't apply for a licence for their nuptials, there is still a question over whether their union is legal.

Mia attended the premiere of her new movie A Cure for Wellness in New York on Monday night (13Feb17), and opened up about her and her spouse's different ways of looking at the world.

Labelling herself a "glass half full kind of girl" when it comes to politics, Mia told People.com: "I think the political climate we’re in is not the best one we could be in. But I think if you were to try and find a silver lining in this situation, it’s that it’s mobilizing younger generations and engaging them in politics... I think that’s always a good thing."

Shia has been very vocal about his hatred for new U.S. President Donald Trump, and created a live art installation outside the Museum of the Moving Image in New York following his inauguration. The piece was called "HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US", with a live camera capturing Shia and countless others repeating the phrase.

However, the museum shut down the installation on Friday (10Feb17) due to safety concerns.

“The installation created a serious and ongoing public safety hazard for the museum, its visitors, its staff, local residents and businesses,” the museum said in a statement. “While the installation began constructively, it deteriorated markedly after one of the artists was arrested at the site of the installation and ultimately necessitated this action.”

Despite the premature end of the piece, Mia remains more than proud of her spouse and his motivation when it comes to his beliefs.

She also considers him one of the best actors of his generation, adding to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere: "He's definitely one of the most brilliant actors, for sure. I'm incredibly proud of him, and I have great respect for him."

© Cover Media

Related news

Shia LaBeouf arrested after scuffle at live stream protest

Posted on 26/01/2017
Shia LaBeouf allegedly grabbed the scarf of a man who said something that angered him.

Shia LaBeouf returns to protest after assault arrest

Posted on 26/01/2017
Shia LaBeouf has shrugged off his assault arrest by continuing his political protest against U.S. President Donald Trump.

Shia LaBeouf calls police after man claiming to be Jesus turns up at his home

Posted on 12/02/2017
The incident comes in the same week the star had his art project, which protested against President Donald Trump, shut down.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Cute Valentines you can Craft at Home

All photo albums

Facebook