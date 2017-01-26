Shia LaBeouf arrested after scuffle at live stream protest

Share

Shia LaBeouf allegedly grabbed the scarf of a man who said something that angered him.

Shia LaBeouf was arrested on Thursday (26Jan17) after a scuffle at his live streamed political protest.

The Fury actor launched the four-year project, titled HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US, with 18-year-old Jaden Smith last Friday (20Jan17).

Shia and Jaden asked members of the public to protest against the newly installed U.S. leader, Donald Trump, for the duration of his first term as president by chanting "He will not divide us" in front of a camera fixed outside New York City's Museum of the Moving Image, which will be live streamed.

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers have been stationed at the protest since Monday (23Jan17), and were quick to move in when Shia allegedly grabbed the scarf of a man who said something that angered him.

The Transformers star is said to have scratched the man in the process of grabbing him, leading to him being led away in handcuffs.

Detective Pisano of the NYPD confirmed to Us Weekly, "His (Shia's) victim was a 25-year-old male. For whatever reason, Shia grabbed his scarf that was tied around his neck and head, and pulled him to the ground. The man was left with scratches on his face and red marks around his neck." The alleged victim refused medical treatment but Shia was arrested and taken into custody at 12.30am on Thursday morning. He has been charged with misdemeanor assault and released, but will appear in court at a later date to address the charge.

Following Shia's arrest, pal Jaden tweeted, "#FreeShia" in reference to the incident.

His fellow protesters also told TMZ.com: "Shia took a hit for us. There were all these Nazis here, he came out and tried to protect us."

Gossip column Page Six adds that a previous video from the site showed a man going up to hug Shia before shouting, "Hitler did nothing wrong." Shia is then seen apparently shoving the man, before the camera panned away. However, it's not clear whether or not this is the incident for which the actor was arrested.

The latest incident follows Shia’s angry confrontation with a white nationalist on Sunday (22Jan17). After the man positioned himself in front of the camera and shouted "We must ensure the existence of the white people as a race," a phrase synonymous with an infamous white supremacist slogan known as the Fourteen Words. Shia responded by screaming "he will not divide us" in the interloper's face repeatedly and barging him away from the camera.

© Cover Media