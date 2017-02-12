Shia LaBeouf calls police after man claiming to be Jesus turns up at his home

Share

The incident comes in the same week the star had his art project, which protested against President Donald Trump, shut down.

Shia LaBeouf called police after a homeless man claiming to be Jesus turned up at his home in Los Angeles.

Editors at TMZ.com report the man showed up at Shia's home on Friday morning (10Feb17), identified himself as Jesus and declared he was going to save the Transformers star.

Shia told the man to leave his property, which he did, but when the actor called police to inform them of the incident, the officers who arrived on the scene found the unnamed man wandering around outside Shia's property.

Law enforcement detained him with handcuffs, but he avoided arrest as the 30-year-old star didn't press charges.

The incident comes on the same day Shia had his performance artwork protesting U.S. President Donald Trump shut down by bosses at New York's Museum of the Moving Image.

The actor and his artistic collaborators Luke Turner and Nastja Sade Ronkko, as well as the actor/rapper Jaden Smith, 18, invited activists to join them in front of a webcam outside the museum and chant the phrase "He will not divide us" for the duration of Trump's four year term as president.

However since the project began on 20 January (17), the day of America's new leader's inauguration, there have been a number of violent incidents at the site.

Museum chiefs have now shut down the project, cutting off the webcam because the violence had made the installation a "public safety hazard".

"The installation had become a flashpoint for violence and was disrupted from its original intent," they said in a statement given to WENN.

The statement continued, "Over the course of the installation, there have been dozens of threats of violence and numerous arrests, such that police felt compelled to be stationed outside the installation 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

After the webcam feed broadcast on the specially created website Hewillnotdivide.us, was cut, a message appeared in place of live footage which read, "THE MUSEUM HAS ABANDONED US".

