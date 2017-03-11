Shia LaBeouf finds new, mystery home for Donald Trump art protest

Share

The actor is refusing to abandon the four-year art project.

Shia LaBeouf has relocated his anti-Donald Trump art installation to a mystery location after a shooting incident forced the project to shut down in New Mexico.

The Transformers star started the live-stream event, which features members of the public stating "He will not divide us" into a camera, outside the Museum of the Moving Image in New York on 20 January (17) - the day controversial U.S. leader Trump was inaugurated.

Museum officials pulled the plug on the installation after fights broke out at the venue. They claimed Shia's concept had become an "ongoing public safety hazard".

In early February (17), the actor and his collaborators, Luke Turner and Nastja Sade Ronkko, moved the piece to the El Rey Theater in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

That set-up also ran into issues after gunshots were heard near the venue late last month (Feb17), prompting Shia to take the stream offline.

The odd art work has now taken the form of a flag sign, which has been erected in a brand new location - the details of which have yet to be revealed.

"On March 8, 2017, the project moved to an unknown location," reads a message posted on the He Will Not Divide Us website. "A flag emblazoned with the words 'HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US' will be flown for the duration."

Fans can check out the flying flag via the website's new live-stream.

Shia, Luke, and Nastja launched the interactive art installation with the actor's pal Jaden Smith in January (17), revealing it will run for four years - the length of Trump's first term in office.

When it was unveiled in New York, the foursome initially took it in turns to stand in front of the camera and repeat the phrase, and claimed the mantra "He will not divide us" would serve as "a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community".

