Shia LaBeouf kicked out of bowling alley

Shia LaBeouf kicked out of bowling alley
Shia LaBeouf
Posted by Cover Media on April 6, 2017 at 8:30 pm
The actor lost his cool with a bartender.

Shia LaBeouf was kicked out of a popular Los Angeles-area bowling alley on Wednesday night (05Apr17) following a verbal spat with a bartender.

Staff at Pinz in Studio City asked the actor to leave after he started hurling abuse at an unidentified server, calling him a "f**king racist", according to TMZ.

It is not clear what sparked the altercation, which continued as Shia was being escorted off the premises.

Video footage of the confrontation, shot by another bowler, has been posted online.

Pinz is just a short distance away from the Ventura Boulevard bar, where Shia brawled with another man in 2011.

The actor was handcuffed by cops after the scuffle at Mad Bull's Tavern in Sherman Oaks, California, and detained for 20 minutes before he was allowed to leave the scene.

No arrests were made, and LaBeouf later explained, "I walked out to go and have a cigarette; I was with some friends and some guys instigated me and that's what it was. (There was) some name calling. I didn't know them. It was just an awkward situation... People get drunk, people get crazy."

The Transformers star has been arrested for public intoxication twice - in 2014 he was jailed for causing a ruckus during a Broadway performance of Cabaret. As part of his punishment, he was ordered to enroll in an alcohol treatment program, which he completed in 2015.

He told Variety of the toll alcohol took on him, explaining, "I start drinking and I feel smaller than I am, and I get louder than I should... You don't touch it. Alcohol or any of that s**t will send you haywire. I can't f**k with none of it (sic). I've got to keep my head low."

Shia has also suffered a recent professional blow - his latest movie, Man Down, has been pulled from British cinemas after selling just three tickets in five days.

© Cover Media

Related news

Shia LaBeouf's anti-Donald Trump art protest shut down again

Posted on 24/03/2017
The project has moved four times.

Thieves steal antique jewelry from Emmy Rossum

Posted on 28/03/2017
The actress' housekeeper discovered the robbery on Friday.

Shia LaBeouf's assault charges dropped

Posted on 31/03/2017
The star had to move the protest piece from New York to New Mexico, before transferring it to England, where it has since been shut down again.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

8 Tweets that Prove Pregnancy is the Best (and the Worst)

All photo albums

Facebook