Shia LaBeouf released from jail

The actor allegedly became disorderly after a bystander refused to give him a cigarette.

Shia LaBeouf has been released from jail after posting bail.

The Transformers star was arrested in Georgia on Saturday (08Jul17) and booked for disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and obstruction. On Sunday (09Jul17), he posted $7,000 bail and was released from a Chatham County jail.

According to Billboard, the actor became disorderly after he asked a bystander for a cigarette, but was turned down. He reportedly started "using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children...," and refused to leave after police instructed him. Shia also allegedly became aggressive towards an officer and ran to a nearby hotel in a bid to avoid arrest.

Shia is in Savannah shooting The Peanut Butter Falcon, but it is unclear if the production will be affected by his arrest.

This is not the first time the actor has been arrested for heavy drinking - he was booked outside a New York City theatre in 2014 for his boozy antics inside, and back in 2008 he was arrested for driving drunk in West Hollywood.

Following his 2014 arrest, he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, and was sentenced to six months of outpatient alcohol treatment. He also confessed to spitting on a police officer.

His latest arrest comes just over a month after the LaBeouf was sued for a bowling alley fight. The actor was asked to leave Pinz in Studio City, California after an argument with a bartender, who refused to serve him because he was allegedly intoxicated. The employee claimed Shia hurled racist slurs at him and he has since filed a lawsuit seeking damages for defamation and assault.

