Shia LaBeouf relocates anti-Donald Trump art installation

The project, titled HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US, was the brainchild of LaBeouf, Luke Turner and Nastja Sade Ronkko.

Shia LaBeouf has relocated his Donald Trump art installation protest to New Mexico.

The 30-year-old Transformers star joined forces with artistic collaborators Luke Turner and Nastja Sade Ronkko to launch the four-year art project HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US on 20 January (17) – the day Trump was inaugurated into office as the 45th President of the United States.

The interactive installation based outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York featured a live-stream broadcast where people were encouraged to face the camera to state “he will not divide us.”

LaBeouf was arrested the day after the art installation launched, following allegations he had assaulted a 25-year-old man at the site of the project. He was charged with misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation and is due in court on 7 April (17).

Following his arrest, the Museum of the Moving Image cancelled the art installation on 10 February (17), calling it an “ongoing public safety hazard".

And on Saturday (18Feb17), LaBeouf and his collaborators announced they had moved their anti-Trump project to the El Rey Theater in Albuquerque, slamming their former venue and its "lack of judgement".

“Their evident lack of commitment to the project is damning,” a statement read on LaBeouf’s website. “From the outset, the museum failed to address our concerns about the misleading framing of our piece as a political rally, rather than as a participatory performance artwork resisting the normalization of division.

“In fact, the museum demonstrated a spectacular lack of judgement - and courtesy to us as artists - by neglecting to consult us when they staged a political rally at the site of our artwork on January 29, 2017."

The statement concluded, "It is our understanding that the museum bowed to political pressure in ceasing their involvement with our project... It is clear, therefore, that the Museum of the Moving Image is not fit to speak of our intent as artists."

© Cover Media