Shia LaBeouf returns to protest after assault arrest

Shia LaBeouf returns to protest after assault arrest
Shia LaBeouf
Posted by Cover Media on January 26, 2017 at 8:30 pm
Shia LaBeouf has shrugged off his assault arrest by continuing his political protest against U.S. President Donald Trump.

Shia LaBeouf has returned to his live streamed anti-Trump protest after he was bailed on an assault charge.

Shia was arrested in the early hours of Thursday (26Jan17) morning after a scuffle which took place opposite New York City's Museum of the Moving Image, where he and Jaden Smith are staging a four year art project titled HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US.

He was charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment before being released on bail.

The project features a camera which streams live footage of members of the public chanting the phrase "He will not divide us", in protest at the election of Donald Trump as America's President.

Just hours after he had been led away in handcuffs by New York Police Department (NYPD) officers, the Transformers actor had returned to his protest, determinedly chanting the phrase to camera with the support of other activists.

The 30-year-old's fellow protesters offered him support after his arrest, saying the actor's actions were in response to Nazi sympathizers' attempts to hijack the anti-Trump performance art piece.

One told TMZ.com, "Shia took a hit for us. There were all these Nazis here, he came out and tried to protect us."

His artistic collaborator Jaden also tweeted, "#FreeShia" in reference to his friend's arrest.

Footage captured by the camera has shown scuffles between the star and people who have shouted white nationalist slogans to camera.

On Sunday (22Jan17) the star reacted angrily to a man shouting the words, "We must ensure the existence of the white people as a race," while in another incident a man was shown saying "Hitler did nothing wrong".

It is not known if Shia's arrest was related to the confrontations with those shouting racist slogans.

The actor will appear in court at a later date to address the charges of misdemeanor assault and harassment.

NYPD officers have been stationed at the protest since Monday (23Jan17).

© Cover Media

Related news

Shia LaBeouf and Jaden Smith launch anti-Trump art project

Posted on 20/01/2017

Chrisette Michele: 'I didn't get to meet Donald Trump after all I went through'

Posted on 25/01/2017
The singer turned off her phone and then changed her number to avoid the drama surrounding her appearance at the new U.S. President's party.

Shia LaBeouf arrested after scuffle at live stream protest

Posted on 26/01/2017
Shia LaBeouf allegedly grabbed the scarf of a man who said something that angered him.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

People are Going NUTS over Flower-Shaped Gelato

All photo albums

Facebook