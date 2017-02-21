Shia LaBeouf's protest camera vandalized

Share

The star had to relocate the project from New York after it became a "public safety hazard".

Shia LaBeouf's anti-Donald Trump art installation project in New Mexico was targeted by a masked vandal early on Tuesday (21Feb17).

The Transformers star and his artistic collaborators Luke Turner and Nastja Sade Ronkko set up a camera outside the El Rey Theater in Albuquerque as part of their four-year project, for which they have encouraged members of the public to face the camera and declare, "He will not divide us."

The footage is live-streamed online, but one person appeared to object to the installation and sprayed red paint over the camera lens. The masked vandal's graffiti attack was captured on film.

Theatre officials have since decided not to report the incident to police, but they plan to replace the lens cover, so the streaming event can continue, according to TMZ.com.

The news emerges days after LaBeouf and his friends relocated the HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US installation to New Mexico after it was shut down at its initial venue at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York.

Shia and his artistic pals launched the interactive art piece on 20 January (17) - the day Trump was inaugurated into office as the 45th President of the United States - and trouble quickly ensued as LaBeouf was arrested within 24 hours following allegations he had assaulted a 25-year-old man at the site of the project. He is due to face the misdemeanor charge in court on 7 April (17).

Museum bosses subsequently cancelled the art installation on 10 February (17), calling it an "ongoing public safety hazard". The decision was slammed by the actor and his pals, who blasted their "evident lack of commitment to the project" as "damning".

