  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Shia LaBeouf takes anti-Donald Trump art protest to the U.K.

Shia LaBeouf takes anti-Donald Trump art protest to the U.K.

Shia LaBeouf takes anti-Donald Trump art protest to the U.K.
Shia LaBeouf
Posted by Cover Media on March 22, 2017 at 8:30 pm
Shia LaBeouf has teamed up with bosses at an arts centre in Liverpool, England for a second time.

Actor and performance artist Shia LaBeouf has taken his anti-Donald Trump art protest to Liverpool, England.

The project began in January (17) as a live webcam feed outside New York City's Museum of the Moving Image, where activists chanted the phrase "He will not divide us".

It was supposed to run for four years - the duration of the Trump presidency - but Shia and his artistic collaborators, Jaden Smith, Luke Turner, and Nastja Sade Ronkko, were forced to move the camera to Albuquerque, New Mexico after bosses at the museum shut the project down following violent clashes.

Shia pulled the live stream offline again last month (Feb17) following a controversial gunshot incident and earlier this month (Mar17), the project changed form and moved to a mystery location, with the webcam feed on the project's website showing a flag bearing the legend "He will not divide us".

On Wednesday (22Mar17), Shia revealed the flag footage was from the Foundation for Art and Creative Technology (FACT) in Liverpool.

"Starting from 22 March 2017, the durational art project HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US by LaBeouf, Ronkko & Turner will be adopted by FACT (Foundation for Art and Creative Technology) in Liverpool, UK," a post on the project's website reads.

It's not be the first time the Transformers star has teamed up with FACT on an artistic project - in 2015 Shia, Luke and Nastja sat in a gallery in the arts center and took phone calls from fans for three days.

© Cover Media

Related news

Shia LaBeouf's protest camera vandalized

Posted on 21/02/2017
The star had to relocate the project from New York after it became a "public safety hazard".

Shia LaBeouf cuts protest live stream after hearing gunshots nearby

Posted on 23/02/2017
Shia LaBeouf's anti-Donald Trump art installation keeps encountering problems.

Shia LaBeouf finds new, mystery home for Donald Trump art protest

Posted on 11/03/2017
The actor is refusing to abandon the four-year art project.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Discover the New Emojis for 2017!

All photo albums

Facebook