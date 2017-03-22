Shia LaBeouf takes anti-Donald Trump art protest to the U.K.

Share

Shia LaBeouf has teamed up with bosses at an arts centre in Liverpool, England for a second time.

Actor and performance artist Shia LaBeouf has taken his anti-Donald Trump art protest to Liverpool, England.

The project began in January (17) as a live webcam feed outside New York City's Museum of the Moving Image, where activists chanted the phrase "He will not divide us".

It was supposed to run for four years - the duration of the Trump presidency - but Shia and his artistic collaborators, Jaden Smith, Luke Turner, and Nastja Sade Ronkko, were forced to move the camera to Albuquerque, New Mexico after bosses at the museum shut the project down following violent clashes.

Shia pulled the live stream offline again last month (Feb17) following a controversial gunshot incident and earlier this month (Mar17), the project changed form and moved to a mystery location, with the webcam feed on the project's website showing a flag bearing the legend "He will not divide us".

On Wednesday (22Mar17), Shia revealed the flag footage was from the Foundation for Art and Creative Technology (FACT) in Liverpool.

"Starting from 22 March 2017, the durational art project HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US by LaBeouf, Ronkko & Turner will be adopted by FACT (Foundation for Art and Creative Technology) in Liverpool, UK," a post on the project's website reads.

It's not be the first time the Transformers star has teamed up with FACT on an artistic project - in 2015 Shia, Luke and Nastja sat in a gallery in the arts center and took phone calls from fans for three days.

