Sia Shows her Face at LAX!
Photo from Instagram (@siathisisacting)
Posted by BUM on March 23, 2017 at 12:38 pm
The Australian singer revealed her face on the way from LAX to Dubai.

Sia is known for being extremely discreet about showing her face. The now-famous black-and-blonde wig she usually wars hides most of her features from the public eye. However, even Sia doesn’t feel compelled to hide her face ALL the time, especially when there’s a 15-hour flight from LA to Dubai involved. Instead, the singer opted for an uncharacteristically plain-faced look. Her beige outfit was complemented by a pushed-back blonde hair do.

Head over to Billboard.com to see the photo and read the full report.

This classic song comes to mind:

BONUS: Sia also showed her face partially in a guest appearance on Sesame Street that was shared to her Instagram page (but even here, it's partially obscured by a clown nose).

Start your Saturday bright & early with Sia and the @SesameStreet crew at 9am on @HBO ? - Team Sia

A post shared by SIA (@siathisisacting) onMar 22, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

