Sienna Miller and ex put daughter to bed together every night

Sienna Miller was left naked and crying after she slipped over in her daughter's vomit when she had the norovirus recently.

Sienna Miller and ex-fiance Tom Sturridge put their daughter Marlowe to bed together every night.

The 35-year-old actress is certainly kept busy with her movie roles as well as looking after four-year-old Marlowe, while Tom is also a successful actor. But regardless of their jobs or their plans for the day, they ensure they are both there when Marlowe goes to bed.

“We do bedtime every day,” Sienna told Allure magazine of her relationship with Tom. "We felt like as much togetherness as possible would be ideal, and fortunately we really love each other and are best friends, and so that works."

Tom lives just a few blocks away from Sienna and Marlowe in New York to make this part of the day as easy as possible, but that's not always the case.

"It’s not that it’s not complicated, because it is," Sienna added.

While Sienna is a successful Hollywood actress who always looks stylish, when she's at home she's just a regular mother. And that means she has to be on hand for her tot all the time - even if she's unwell.

“I had an amazing moment the other day where I just heard this ‘Mama!’ from upstairs,” Sienna recalled. “I said, ‘I’m coming, I’m coming.’ And as I got to the landing I just smelled, like, puke. And she’d thrown up basically off the top bunk... She had the norovirus or whatever.

"I skidded on the sick and fell. Whacked my head. Then I get her out of the bunk; she’s crying, covered in sick. I take her to the bathroom, take all her clothes off, and then the dog comes up and starts eating the sick. And I get her in the bath and in my bed, and I’m just, like, literally naked, mopping, and crying at midnight."

She added that while she finds motherhood enriching and fulfilling, she sometimes find the responsibility of raising another person "crippling".

© Cover Media