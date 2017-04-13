  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Sienna Miller dismisses 'silly' Brad Pitt dating rumors

Sienna Miller dismisses 'silly' Brad Pitt dating rumors

Sienna Miller dismisses 'silly' Brad Pitt dating rumors
Sienna Miller
Posted by Cover Media on April 13, 2017 at 8:30 pm
The mother-of-one was said to be romancing director Bennett Miller last year (16).

British actress Sienna Miller has brushed off romance rumors linking her to Brad Pitt, branding the reports "predictable and silly".

The American Sniper beauty was recently spotted attending a group dinner in Los Angeles, where Brad was also among the guests, and sources claimed the pair was caught doing some "serious flirting".

One insider told the New York Post's Page Six gossip column Brad and Sienna were "heavily enjoying each other's company", but the actress has dismissed the claims, insisting there is no truth to the speculation.

"I'm not going to even dignify it with a response," the actress remarked to Page Six when quizzed about the reports while promoting her new film, The Lost City of Z, which Brad executive produced.

"It's predictable and silly," she added.

Brad, 53, has been single since splitting from his wife Angelina Jolie in September (16), while Sienna, 35, reportedly struck up a relationship with her Foxcatcher director Bennett Miller last year (16).

She has also remained close to her former fiance, fellow actor Tom Sturridge, since calling off their engagement in 2015.

The exes are parents to four-year-old daughter Marlowe, and Sienna recently told Harper's Bazaar magazine she still has strong feelings for Tom.

"We still love each other," she told the publication earlier this year (17). "I think in a break-up somebody has to be a little bit cruel in order for it to be traditional, but it’s not been acrimonious in a way where you would choose to not be around that person."

© Cover Media

Related news

Charlie Hunnam's style icon is his 'super sharp' dad

Posted on 23/03/2017
Charlie Hunnam was disappointed by the lack of glamour during his brief stint in modelling.

Chelsea Handler: 'Jennifer Aniston doesn't care about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie'

Posted on 03/04/2017
It's not the first time that Chelsea Handler has lashed out at Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Charlie Hunnam: 'There's no beef between Robert Pattinson and me'

Posted on 06/04/2017
The actors kept their distance while making 1920s adventure film The Lost City of Z but have since become friends.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Top 5 Most Exotic Wedding Destinations

All photo albums

Facebook