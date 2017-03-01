Sienna Miller: 'I still love my ex fiance'

Share

Sienna Miller's recent move to New York gave her the "kick up the a**" she needed.

Sienna Miller "still loves" ex-fiance Tom Sturridge, calling him her "best friend in the entire world".

The 35-year-old actress shares four-year-old daughter Marlowe with Tom, 31, from whom she split in 2015. Despite their break-up, Sienna and Tom have remained on good terms, with the Burnt actress telling Harper's Bazaar magazine she still has strong feelings for her former lover.

"We still love each other," she told the publication. "I think in a break-up somebody has to be a little bit cruel in order for it to be traditional, but it’s not been acrimonious in a way where you would choose to not be around that person."

Rumors emerged recently that Sienna and Tom had decided to give their romance another go, after they were seen spending time at each other's houses.

However, Sienna set the record straight in her interview, insisting that while they are not back together, she and Tom do frequently stay with each other to maintain a stable atmosphere for Marlowe.

"We don’t live together, as has been reported recently, but we do half the time," Sienna said. "Everybody will stay over or we’ll all go on holiday and that’s because we genuinely want to be around each other. It’s great for our daughter that she has two parents who love each other and are friends."

"He’s definitely my best friend in the entire world," she concluded.

Sienna recently relocated to New York from London, and told the magazine the move motivated her to drop her "easy" life in London, which involved her drinking "too much wine" and having weekends in the country.

“It was all gorgeous and great, but I’m really trying to kick myself up the a** in some way, and New York is very good at doing that,” she smiled.

