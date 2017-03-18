  • Home
Simon Cowell ‘supporting Louis Tomlinson after arrest’

Posted by Cover Media on March 18, 2017 at 11:30 am
One Direction star Louis Tomlinson is said to be worried about how his arrest will affect his son Freddie.

Louis Tomlinson reportedly has the support of Simon Cowell following his airport scuffle earlier this month (Mar17).

The singer and his girlfriend Eleanor Calder, who he is back with after two years apart, were involved in a brawl at Los Angeles International Airport which saw Louis arrested for attacking a photographer while two female fans got into a physical altercation with Eleanor. One of the fans, Ana Becerra, is also said to be pressing charges after claiming the One Direction star tackled her to the floor.

In the midst of all the chaos, Simon – who signed Louis to a solo deal in December – is reportedly on hand to help in any way he can.

“Simon was the first to speak to Louis after the arrest and told him he’d do whatever it took to ensure his career – and reputation as a whole – remained unscathed,” an insider told Britain’s Closer magazine. “Simon sees Louis as a second son and the pair is incredibly close. Simon’s told him he’ll have the best PR team behind him and has even offered to attend meetings with lawyers to ensure he has the best representation money can buy.”

As well as damage to his reputation, Louis is also said to be worried about how the incident might affect his 13-month-old son Freddie, who he has with ex-flame Briana Jungwirth.

“First and foremost, Louis wants to ensure that this doesn’t affect Freddie, who remains his priority,” the source added. “He loves being a dad more than anything and doesn’t want to upset the balance with Briana.”

