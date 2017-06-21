Simon Cowell praised for organising 'beautiful' charity single after Grenfell Tower blaze

Share

The music mogul, who lives in the same London borough as the apartment building, which left 79 people dead when it caught fire last week (ends18Jun17), called on his famous friends to unite and record a version of the Simon and Garfunkel classic.

Simon Cowell has been praised for organizing such a "beautiful" star-studded cover of Bridge Over Troubled Water to raise money for those affected by the tragic Grenfell Tower blaze.

The tune was released on Wednesday, with fans rushing to congratulate Simon for his role in organising the track, from which all proceeds will go to The London Community Foundation.

"Downloaded the beautifully done single Bridge over Troubled Water..gave me goosebumps well done to all involved @SimonCowell #GrenfellTower," one person wrote on Twitter.

And another added: "Driving to work, and 'Bridge over troubled water' Charity single comes on the radio....wow. #bridgeovertroubledwater #GrenfellTower."

Several also commented on the moving verse that opens the song - a rap by Stormzy. "I don't know where to begin / So I'll start by saying I refuse to forget you," the London-born MC says. "I refuse to be silenced / I refuse to neglect you. That could have been my mum's house / Or that could have been my nephew. I just hope that you're resting and free up there."

Paul McCartney, Brian May, Rita Ora, Paloma Faith, Celine Dion, Robbie Williams and Craig David are among the other artists featured on the single, as well as a choir of fire survivors and local residents led by choirmaster Gareth Malone.

As well as organizing the single, Simon has donated $126,000 (£100,000) of his own money to the fundraising efforts following the fire, after admitting he felt so "angry" when he witnessed the tragic scenes.

"I felt how everyone felt when they saw the news. I was angry, upset, thinking what the hell do you do?" he told the Daily Mirror Online. "It's not far from where I live, so when I drove up there, and you saw this tower, it wasn't great. And that's when you decide that maybe we could do something to help."

On his decision to gather his pals to record the single, Simon added: "I have to put my money where my mouth is. In all the years of doing this I have never felt so emotional. It was unbelievably powerful and sincere.”

