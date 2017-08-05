Simone Rocha dress adds depth to Selena Gomez’s dramatic new video

Share

Selena Gomez has shocked fans with her bold new video for track Fetish.

Selena Gomez used a designer dress to highlight her character in her shocking new music video.

The Good for You Singer has freaked out fans with the promo for track Fetish, featuring Gucci Mane, which sees her trap her tongue in an eyelash curler and eat a bar of soap.

Despite the extreme nature of the video, stylist Stella Greenspan wanted the clothes to remain understated while also playing a crucial role.

“We decided that we wanted something that didn’t read too fashion-y,” Stella told vogue.com. “She needed to look relaxed in the clothes and they needed to highlight her character in the video.

“As Selena’s character progresses, so do the clothes - the plain, pale yellow dress is so pretty, and then we see her in the crazier, Simone Rocha dress where she’s wet and you can see her underwear beneath. I think these looks are very true to Selena’s personal style and it’s not what you would normally think of her wearing in a music video - you strip her of all the fashion and you see the beautiful young woman she is.”

The only other dress to feature is a vintage silk nightgown from New York store Early Halloween.

In the video, 25-year-old former Disney star Selena become increasingly unstable in a house, where she rolls around in a kitchen and climbs across a dining room table while it appears to be raining - with water falling from the ceiling.

“We wanted her to be autonomous, sexy, and in control of her sexuality, and the fashion played a huge role in that,” director Petra Collins explained. “For example, the Simone Rocha dress worked so well because of the way Simone designs her clothing and views femininity - her dresses are obviously so beautiful, but they also hold an ugliness in them. They’re layered, torn, colorful, and full.”

