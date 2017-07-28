Sinead O'Connor on the comeback trail for Conor McGregor pre-fight performance

Share

The Irish singer insists she's healthy and happy after mental health help from a top doctor.

Sinead O'Connor has offered to perform Conor McGregor's walk-on song as he prepares to fight Floyd Mayweather, Jr. next month (Aug17).

The Irish star sang The Foggy Dew before Conor's UFC entrance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena before a fight in 2015, and now she wants to bring him luck in Las Vegas again.

Reports suggest the Nothing Compares 2 U singer has reached out to the fighter's camp and offered up her services.

On her personal Facebook account, Sinead has asked her fighter pal to send her doctor Nabil Siddiqi an autograph, calling the medic, who has helped her overcome a series of mental health issues, the "biggest Conor McGregor fan on earth", adding, "He totally saved my life so I can keep singing for your fights."

Conor's clearly a fan - he previously called Sinead "a powerful woman", adding, "When you listen to her music it's eerily beautiful. It's go to war music."

Sinead has also offered fans an update on her health, stating: "A very strange and wonderful thing has come to pass, I'm loving my life. Thank you so much to everyone who has helped me to this place."

And she also addressed Linkin Park star Chester Bennington's recent death, adding: "No more rock n roll suicides. Please. We all have people who adore us. Even if we think we don't. And those people would never be happy again if we died. And people copy us. We have to be responsible. We are not alone though we do badly feel like we are. Reach out to someone who loves you.

"If there is no one go out and find someone, anyone, to hold your hand until the feelings pass. They always pass. Like dark clouds. Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem."

Last summer (Jun16), O'Connor dismissed claims she was suicidal, insisting she was "far too happy" to jump off a bridge.

The singer worried family and friends after she allegedly called relatives in Dublin, Ireland, to tell them she was going to kill herself by jumping off a bridge in her adopted hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

The scare prompted Chicago police officials to issue an "all call" alert throughout the city to inform officers to be on alert for O'Connor's whereabouts.

"Some stupid b**ch up at Swords Garda station (in Dublin) decided she'd like to throw a bit of false and malicious gossip about is all," Sinead explained of the fuss. "AM FAR TOO F**KING HAPPY FOR THAT!!"

O'Connor, who has been open about her mental health issues in the past, sparked similar concerns for her welfare weeks before, after she failed to return home from a bike ride in Wilmette, Chicago on 15 May (16).

© Cover Media