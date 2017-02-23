Singer Kay Cola claims she heard Chris Brown abusing Karrueche Tran

Share

Kay Cola claims she reported it to the police.

Singer Kay Cola has claimed she heard Chris Brown "beating" his then-girlfriend Karrueche Tran while living as their neighbor.

The Loyal singer was recently slapped with a restraining order which banned him from contacting and being within 100 yards of the model/actress, who he dated on and off from 2011 to 2015, after she filed court documents claiming he had been threatening to kill her and had been physically abusive during their relationship.

Songwriter Kay, who used to live next to the couple, has taken to Twitter to defend Karrueche after social media users accused her of lying and sensationally claimed she heard evidence of the alleged abuse and even reported it to the police.

"Some of y'all make me sick to my stomach talking about. Karrueches lying. I've heard him beating her myself. I even called the police," she wrote. "I used to cry over that situation hearing her screaming at the top of her lungs... I never spoke up, cause I didn't feel it was my place but hearing y'all say she's lying I can't just sit by and watch this.

"I even got into it with Chris because his loud a*s used 2 (to) wake up my daughter. He was rude as f**k & I had known him since he was a kid."

She also asked Chris' fans why they were blaming Karrueche and making excuses for him, adding the singer will "never get help" if he gets put on a pedestal and allowed to get away with it.

When one user on Instagram questioned why she had taken so long to speak out about the abuse, Kay claimed it wasn't her place to make the abuse public as Karrueche has kept quiet about it.

"I can’t sit by and watch people say she’s lying," she wrote. "The police didn’t do s ** t they have been called out several times, do your research North Hollywood Police station. I spoke to her about it and I sent people upstairs and even went upstairs myself. I did what I could and that’s that."

