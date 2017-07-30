Sir Patrick Stewart receives no wrath from British royals after sending poop emojis

  • Home
Sir Patrick Stewart
Posted by Cover Media on July 30, 2017 at 12:30 am
The veteran actor voices talking excrement in The Emoji Movie.

Sir Patrick Stewart jokes he has yet to be punished by Buckingham Palace officials for sending massive amounts of poop emojis.

The veteran actor voices talking excrement in The Emoji Movie and playing Poop in the new film has inspired him to include the putrid popular icon in texts he sends to friends and family.

"I haven’t heard anything from the palace (Buckingham Palace), so I’ll assume they (the British royals) are not perturbed," he laughs to USA Today. "I have been using it (the poop emoji) much more now because I consider it personal publicity for the film. But I am very careful to whom I send it."

Patrick, who was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2001 before becoming a knight in his native England in 2010, was initially prepared to go crude and "uncivilized" for the part, but producers had a more sophisticated vision for his Poop character.

"It was put to me that this might be a rather cultivated Englishman," he recalls. "I was charmed by the idea that he was, in fact, a very cultivated and rather tentative individual."

Stewart is pleased with how Poop has impacted his life, joking the role has elevated his status in his grandchildren's eyes.

"My grandchildren howled with delight when they were told their grandfather, Sir Patrick, was actually going to be playing Poop Emoji. I think it gave them great street credibility," he winked.

The Emoji Movie, which also features voices by Anna Faris, James Corden and Sofia Vergara, was released to theaters on Friday (28Jul17).

© Cover Media

