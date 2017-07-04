Snoop Dogg listened to bootlegged copy of JAY-Z's album

Share

The rap veteran isn't the only star to heap praise on the confessional new material.

Snoop Dogg has confessed to listening to a pirated version of JAY-Z's new album.

The Gin and Juice hitmaker came clean with fans in a video post online, in which he hailed his rap peer for the material on 4:44, and then admitted he had received a copy of the project from a friend as he is unfamiliar with JAY-Z's music service Tidal, on which the release is being exclusively streamed.

"Top of the morning," Snoop greets viewers in the footage. "I want to shoot a shout out to JAY-Z, just dropped another motherf**kin' hot album, 4:44...

"But you know what? I don't got Tidal, so a n**ga had to bootleg it to me (sic)," he continued. "I'm on iTunes and s**t cuz, I don't understand that - y'all gotta explain that to me. I went to iTunes looking for his album and I couldn't find it. But my homie sent it to me, you understand me?"

Snoop then urged his fans to show their support for all talented rap artists.

"See, I ain't no hater (sic), I love the game for what it's worth - the young n**gas and the old n**gas," he added. "Practise that. Practise showing love. Practise supporting other motherf**kers other than yourself. Yeah, do that."

Snoop isn't the only rapper to heap praise on JAY-Z, real name Shawn Carter, for the confessional new album, on which the typically-guarded star opens up about his marital struggles with his superstar wife Beyonce and apologizes for his alleged infidelity.

"4:44. WOW. MASTER TEACHER," tweeted Kendrick Lamar upon its release last Friday (30Jun17), while Pusha T posted, "Everything I wanted hear (sic), thanx... @S_C_ (JAY-Z) incredible. 4:44".

Talib Kweli wrote, "Some of y'all forgot Jay Z know how to rap. Like, really well," and Joe Budden shared, "Album full of jewels & therapy... just all this perspective.... this is wild."

