Sofia Coppola helms film to celebrate relaunch of Cartier's Panthere watch

Share

Sofia Coppola took inspiration from the '80s, the era in which the original design was released.

Sofia Coppola has teamed up with Cartier to mark the relaunch of its Panthere watch.

The filmmaker, daughter of director Francis Ford Coppola, is no stranger to fashion ventures having previously collaborated with the likes of Marc Jacobs, Calder and H&M.

For her latest outing Sofia has gone behind the camera to celebrate the return of Cartier’s famous watch with an ‘80s-themed movie, the era in which the original time piece was released.

The project features Mad Max: Fury Road actress Courtney Eaton and Donna Summer’s daughters, Brooklyn and Amanda Sudano.

“I love the era when the Panthere debuted and I think of it as glamorous and sexy, and thought about films and the women of that era,” Sofia told Business of Fashion of her film. “I wanted it to feel like a perfect fun day in the life of the Panthere watch and the woman who is wearing it. I imagined she’s visiting L.A. and away from work, and is enjoying the sun, romance and her friends.”

The watch has not been produced since 2004 following its debut 21 years before, but it was a demand from fans of the design that triggered Cartier to bring it back. Arnaud Carrez, international marketing and communications director for Cartier, knew Lost in Translation director Sofia was the right choice to help mark its return thanks to her unique aesthetic.

“It felt very natural for us for us to ask Sofia to be the director of this Panthere movie,” Arnaud added. “She’s really an icon of style, taste and contemporary elegance and we wanted really this movie to highlight the Panthere woman and the Cartier femininity.”

Fans can get their hands on the watch again from 1 June (17), with the film set to roll out on social media and in select cinemas from the same month.

© Cover Media