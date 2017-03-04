Sofia Richie once had a private Topshop shopping experience

Share

Sofia Richie never takes style advice from her famous father Lionel Richie.

Sofia Richie’s first experience of Topshop was a store lock in with brand founder Philip Green.

The British high street retailer has become a global success after launching in countries all over the world. Top models like Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne have posed for the store’s campaigns, and its London Fashion Week shows always draw an A-list crowd, including Sofia and will.i.am who attended the most recent catwalk show last month (Feb17).

"I was with my Dad - my dad’s really good friends with Philip Green - it was midnight, after dinner, and we went to the actual Topshop store when it was shut down. And I was like, 'this is like a mall, this is crazy, this is huge!'” Sofia recalled of her first time in Topshop to InStyle U.K.

While her famous dad, crooner Lionel Richie, may have been on hand to dispense style advice, Sofia insisted she doesn’t listen to any of his wardrobe suggestions.

"I do not take style advice from my dad, absolutely not! I say to him, 'stay in your lane, I will stay in mine’,” she laughed.

As well as taking in styles during Fashion Month, Sofia has also dipped her toes into the modelling world. She walked for Philipp Plein during New York Fashion Week, and sat front row for Tommy Hilfiger and Alexander Wang’s shows.

The 18-year-old recently explained that when it comes to hair inspiration, she always turn to social media for help.

“I check hair Instagram profiles all the time hoping to get good ideas,” she told StyleCaster. “My style is preppy and a bit edgy.”

