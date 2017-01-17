Sofia Richie turns to social media for style inspiration

Share

Sofia Richie starts every day with a workout session, as she claims nothing beats exercising in the morning.

Sofia Richie relies on Instagram to inspire her hairstyles.

The 18-year-old daughter of crooner Lionel Richie is quickly becoming a fully fledged star in her own right, landing modelling campaigns for the likes of Michael Kors and walking for Kanye West’s line Yeezy. Surrounded by so much creativity, Sofia enjoys mixing up her look and frequently turns to social media for inspiration.

“I check hair Instagram profiles all the time hoping to get good ideas,” she told StyleCaster. “My style is preppy and a bit edgy.”

The fashionista has rocked everything from platinum locks to brunette braids in the past, and is rarely seen with the same ‘do for long.

To edit her online photos Sofia replies on the app VSCO, which gives pictures a vintage vibe thanks to its various filters. She often uploads photos of herself at star-studded fashion events, such as her recent stint on the Dolce & Gabbana catwalk during Milan Fashion Week Men’s, where she walked the runway alongside big names such as Sylvester Stallone’s daughter Scarlet.

But regardless of what's on her schedule, Sofia starts every morning in the same way.

“I begin my day by working out. Nothing like a good workout in the a.m.,” she smiled. “My (average) day is pretty active, surrounded by friends and family.”

She won't be without a spritz of her signature scent, Jasmin 17, and carries Chapstick everywhere she goes as she claims she “can’t live” without the hydrating lip product.

And when it comes to dressing for the season, Sofia knows exactly how to tackle a cozy outfit in winter.

“I love layering sweaters with leather jackets, or a long coat with leather over it,” she shared. “If I can wear one designer forever - yikes, this is tough. I’d probably go with Celine or Saint Laurent.”

