Sofia Vergara: 'I'm losing my eyesight!'

The Modern Family actress is actively trying to combat the effects of aging.

Actress Sofia Vergara needs a magnifying mirror to remain flawless on the red carpet thanks to her poor eyesight.

Staying perfect for the red carpet is becoming more and more difficult for the Colombian as she gets older.

"(I bring my) cell phone, mascara, lipstick, of course, and a little (magnifying) mirror," the 44-year-old tells SELF magazine of what's in her red carpet touch-up kit, before lamenting, "I'm losing my sight now - aging!"

Sofia is taking a cue from her TV husband Ed O'Neill and working out as much as possible to combat the effects of aging, even though she doesn't like to exercise.

"Ed is a black belt in jiu-jitsu, and he works out every day," she notes of her Modern Family co-star. "He's 70 years old and moves like a 40-year-old man. It's impressive to see what exercise has done to him.

"I’m aging, and I know that it does make a difference and you can see it in the women and men that work out. Things start to change, and I’m like the only thing to do is go and take care of it."

Although Sofia begrudgingly exercises, don't expect her to become a gymnast anytime soon – the gorgeous star cannot handle the joint pressure of jumps or tumbles.

"I can’t do a CrossFit or anything that I have to be jumping because I have very bad knees," she shares.

When Sofia has completed her exercise for the day, she doesn't restrict her diet too much, noting there are all sorts of desserts, carbs and protein-rich food in the kitchen she shares with husband Joe Manganiello.

"We have a lot of healthy things, but we keep a balance," she says, "I do have a lot of fruits and vegetables, and we cook fresh meats. But I also have ice cream and dessert and we do that during the weekend. I try to control myself during the week."

