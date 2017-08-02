Sofia Vergara launching underwear venture to benefit women business owners

Share

The proceeds will help to provide loans to women business owners.

Sofia Vergara has launched an underwear business in support of impoverished women around the world.

The Modern Family star created EBY with business partner Renata Black. The subscription-based underwear service allows users to have the undergarments sent to their home on a monthly, bi-monthly, or quarterly basis. Ten per cent of the proceeds from sales will go to The Seven Bar Foundation, which provides small loans to women around the world to help them start their own business.

"I have had the luxury of being able to grow my ideas into successful business ventures over the past 10 years," a statement from Vergara reads. "I want to be able to pass that on to other women in need. I want to be able to provide women with the tools to start their own business as an exit out of poverty. EBY does that with its microfinancing model. There's nothing sexier than being your own boss."

The underwear feature a special design that makes them comfortably stay in place. They will be available for sale next month (Sep17).

"When Sofia and I met it was clear that EBY was an extension of her - powerful and provocative," Black adds. "Sofia has a deep appreciation of what it takes to become a successful woman in business and it was only natural she would create this entry point for other women. If we were going to empower women together, of course we were going to do it with killer underwear... I could not be more excited for the world to experience Sofia how I have witnessed her as a visionary, innovator and entrepreneur."

© Cover Media