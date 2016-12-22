Sofia Vergara's son makes modelling debut

Share

Sofia Vergara's son Manolo looks dapper in a new photoshoot for publication Paper.

The 24-year-old offspring of the Modern Family actress looks handsome in a professional snap featured in the glossy magazine, showing him posing in a dark suit while holding a Bloody Mary cocktail. Sat on the floor next to him is brunette beauty Stevie DeFelice, who looks chic dressed in a red turtleneck jumper and a bright scarlet skirt. The whole shoot was dedicated to Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar, who helmed movies such as Julieta and The Skin I Live In, starring Antonio Banderas.

"Thank you to @papermagazine and @jimmymarble for including me in this months (sic) Pedro Almodovar spread!" he captioned the quirky shot on Instagram, mentioning lensman Jimmy Marble. "And for allowing me to sit next to Stevie DeFelice. I hope she wasn't too traumatized."

Manolo, whose father is Sofia's childhood sweetheart and first husband Joe Gonzalez, has a big social media following, with nearly 160,000 Instagram followers, including his famous mother. The Colombian star shared the same photo from the magazine on her account, tagging her son and Paper's official account along with clapping hands emojis.

It isn't the first time Manolo has been in the spotlight. In 2014, the up-and-coming fashion star appeared in a Head & Shoulders commercial with his famous parent. Titled 'Mom Knows Best', the ad saw Sofia tell her son to stop scratching his head before handing him a bottle of the shampoo.

"Manolo knows he should listen to me when it comes to hair," the Hot Pursuit actress captioned the clip on Instagram at the time. "We use the new Head & Shoulders Instant Relief collection @HeadShoulders."

